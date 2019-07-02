Looney returning to Warriors on three-year, $15m deal

Kevon Looney has opted to remain with the Golden State Warriors, his agent has confirmed.

The 23-year-old free agent's representative Todd Ramasar told ESPN his client has agreed to a new three-year, $15million deal with the Warriors.

Looney, who has spent four years with the team since being drafted at number 30 overall in 2015, proved to be a dependable defender last season and grew in importance as the year went on.

He had garnered interest from a number of teams including the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls.

In his fourth season with Golden State, Looney recorded a career best 6.3 points per game and shot a career-high 62.5 per cent from the field.

Looney suffered a scary injury in the NBA Finals after sustaining a fracture near his chest and ribcage in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors.

He was originally ruled out for the series, but he surprisingly returned in Game 4 before re-aggravating the injury. He returned briefly for Game 5 and started in Game 6, but still outdid his regular-season numbers in the postseason by averaging 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 games.