Looney hoping to play in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney hopes he can play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors center suffered a chest bruise in his team's 109-104 Game 2 victory over the Raptors on Sunday.

The injury likely occurred when he made contact with Toronto's Kawhi Leonard on a drive to the basket.

Looney logged 10 minutes in the first half of the contest and recorded one rebound. He plans to try his best to get on the court again on Wednesday.

"I'll at least go out and try unless I wake up [Monday] and feel way worse," Looney told The Mercury News.

"Otherwise, I think I'll give it a shot."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney's discomfort stemmed from "something with his shoulder" in a post-game news conference.

The 23-year-old appeared in a career-high 80 games in his fourth season with Golden State in 2018-19. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season and has been an impactful defender for the Warriors.

The two-time defending champions have already dealt with significant injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins during this year's playoff run.