Livid Popovich restrained after being ejected in Spurs' loss

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, who has seen the Spurs struggle of late, lost his cool in a game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Popovich vehemently argued two calls early in the third quarter. When he walked out onto the floor to express his displeasure with official Tyler Ford, he picked up a technical foul and was ejected.

After his ejection, Popovich vented his anger at officials, and was restrained by Spurs star DeMar DeRozan.

The Spurs went on to lose 113-106 for their fourth defeat in six games, and the team are only a half game ahead of the eighth-placed Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoff race.