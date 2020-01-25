English
Leonard posts first triple-double as Westbrook stars for Rockets

Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers past the Miami Heat in the NBA.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard posted his first career triple-double in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook starred for the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Leonard's 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists helped the Clippers overcome the Miami Heat 122-117.

Montrezl Harrell (15 points and 11 rebounds) and JaMychal Green (14 and 10) had double-doubles.

Jimmy Butler was unable to lift Miami to a victory, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while going six-of-15 from the field.

Westbrook's 45 points, 10 assists and six rebounds saw the Rockets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

Giannis stars in Paris as Lowry lifts Raptors

In Paris, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyle Lowry's 26 points, six rebounds and three assists helped defending champions the Toronto Raptors past the New York Knicks 118-112.

Nikola Jokic starred for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson played 21 minutes for the Pelicans, going seven-of-nine from the field for 15 points.

 

Harden wayward for Rockets

James Harden struggled from the field, going three-of-13 for 12 points in 34 minutes in the Rockets' win.

 

Tremendous Turner

Myles Turner produced a huge dunk during the Indiana Pacers' win over the Golden State Warriors.

Friday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit Pistons
Boston Celtics 109-98 Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors 118-112 New York Knicks
Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Miami Heat
Sacramento Kings 98-81 Chicago Bulls
Houston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets 113-106 New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder 140-111 Atlanta Hawks
Phoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio Spurs
Indiana Pacers 129-118 Golden State Warriors

 

Lakers at 76ers

The high-flying Los Angeles Lakers (36-9) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) on Saturday.

