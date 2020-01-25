Leonard posts first triple-double as Westbrook stars for Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard posted his first career triple-double in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook starred for the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Leonard's 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists helped the Clippers overcome the Miami Heat 122-117.
Montrezl Harrell (15 points and 11 rebounds) and JaMychal Green (14 and 10) had double-doubles.
Jimmy Butler was unable to lift Miami to a victory, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while going six-of-15 from the field.
Westbrook's 45 points, 10 assists and six rebounds saw the Rockets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.
Giannis stars in Paris as Lowry lifts Raptors
In Paris, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Kyle Lowry's 26 points, six rebounds and three assists helped defending champions the Toronto Raptors past the New York Knicks 118-112.
Nikola Jokic starred for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Zion Williamson played 21 minutes for the Pelicans, going seven-of-nine from the field for 15 points.
Harden wayward for Rockets
James Harden struggled from the field, going three-of-13 for 12 points in 34 minutes in the Rockets' win.
Tremendous Turner
Myles Turner produced a huge dunk during the Indiana Pacers' win over the Golden State Warriors.
Friday's results
Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit Pistons
Boston Celtics 109-98 Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors 118-112 New York Knicks
Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Miami Heat
Sacramento Kings 98-81 Chicago Bulls
Houston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets 113-106 New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder 140-111 Atlanta Hawks
Phoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio Spurs
Indiana Pacers 129-118 Golden State Warriors
Lakers at 76ers
The high-flying Los Angeles Lakers (36-9) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) on Saturday.