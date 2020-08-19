LeBron rues missed opportunities as Lakers fall to Trail Blazers

LeBron James lamented missed chances after the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard inspired the Trail Blazers to a surprise 100-93 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round series with a game-high 34 points on Tuesday.

Lillard, Carmelo Anthony (11 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (five) hit three-pointers in the final three and a half minutes after the teams were locked at 89-89.

James, who became the first player to record 20-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 15-plus assists in a playoff game, rued the Lakers' squandered opportunities.

"We had some great opportunities, we had some great looks, just didn't knock them down. Nothing you can say about it," he told reporters.

"We created a lot of great looks, just weren't able to make them fall."

James finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists as the Lakers fell in Game 1.

The three-time NBA champion said while it was unusual playing at the Walt Disney World Resort, James still felt at his best.

"This is different. This is different in the aspect we're in a bubble with no fans, but as far as me being locked in on the game plan, that doesn't change, not one bit," he said.

"Me going out and making plays, playing at a high level and trying to help our team win, that was the same.

"Nothing changes from there. It's the same me."

The Lakers face the Trail Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday.