English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

NBA

LeBron, Lakers eliminated from playoff contention

LeBron, Lakers eliminated from playoff contention

(Getty Images)

LeBron James will not be in the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 NBA season.

With Los Angeles' 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Angeles' record now stands at 31-41 for the season and the Lakers sit at 11th in the Western Conference.

James' Lakers were in contention for much of the beginning of the season until the four-time MVP suffered a groin injury Christmas Day.

He missed his team's next 17 games, which saw Los Angeles go 6-11 and fall out of a playoff spot.

The Lakers never recovered and have gone 11-27 since James suffered the injury.

Previous Harden equals own Rockets record
Read
Harden equals own Rockets record
Next Brady, SuperSonics and the iPod shuffle – the last
Read
Brady, SuperSonics and the iPod shuffle – the last time LeBron missed the NBA playoffs

Latest Stories