LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on all-time scoring list

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has officially scored more points than Michael Jordan in the NBA.

James passed Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list with his 14th point in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

It was the Lakers star's 32,294th career point, moving him into fourth on the list.

It took James 1,190 games to reach that mark while Jordan needed 1,072.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643) on the all-time scoring list.

The 34-year-old also sits 10th all time in assists and 54th in rebounds.