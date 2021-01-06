LeBron, Davis lead Lakers as Clippers fall to Spurs

LeBron James and Anthony Davis saw the Los Angeles Lakers to another win in the NBA, while the Clippers fell on Tuesday.

James (26 points and 11 rebounds) and Davis (26 points and 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles in a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers stars became the third pair of team-mates in the past 10 years to have 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in the same game with neither committing a personal foul, according to Stats Perform.

The previous two occasions also featured James – alongside Dwyane Wade in 2013 and Kevin Love three years later.

While the Lakers are 6-2, the Clippers slipped to 5-3 following a 116-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard posted 30 points and 10 assists, but the Clippers were beaten by a Patty Mills-inspired Spurs.

Mills was eight-of-12 from three-point range for 27 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

Irving lifts Nets as Jokic dominates

Kyrie Irving had 29 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Brooklyn Nets thrashed the Utah Jazz 130-96.

Nikola Jokic posted 35 points and 15 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116.

The Timberwolves slumped to 2-5 despite 33 points and 11 assists from D'Angelo Russell.

Otto Porter Jr. (19 points and 13 rebounds) and Coby White (21 points and 10 rebounds) had double-doubles in the Chicago Bulls' 111-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bulls came from 18 points down after the first quarter. It marked the second time in franchise history they have trailed by 18-plus points at the end of the first quarter and come back to win, as per Stats Perform.

Valanciunas struggles

Jonas Valanciunas went four-of-13 from the field in the Grizzlies' loss. The center had 13 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Irving in form

Without Kevin Durant, Irving stepped up for the Nets. He was seven-of-seven from the field and four-of-four from three-point range for 18 points in the first quarter.

Tuesday's results

Brooklyn Nets 130-96 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers 94-92 Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets 123-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs 116-113 Los Angeles Clippers

Chicago Bulls 111-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Clippers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors (4-3) will host the Clippers on Wednesday. Stephen Curry has made an impressive start to the season for the Warriors, averaging 32 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.