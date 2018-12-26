Lakers star LeBron James suffers groin injury

LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day with a strained groin and was questionable to return.

James suffered the injury midway through the third quarter.

He met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he "felt a pop" and then headed back to the locker room.

The 33-year-old star grabbed 17 points and 13 rebounds before the injury.

James entered the matchup against Golden State averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He was shooting 51.8 per cent from the field and 36 per cent from three-point range.

James is in his first season in Los Angeles. He signed a four-year, $154million contract with the team in the off-season.

Los Angeles were leading Golden State 71-57 at the time James exited the game.