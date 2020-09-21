Lakers' Davis revels in game-winner: I want the big-time plays

Anthony Davis said he wanted the "big-time plays" after delivering the game-winner for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets.

Davis hit an incredible buzzer-beating three as the Lakers edged the Nuggets 105-103 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The star forward, who finished with 31 points and nine rebounds, said that was exactly why the Lakers recruited him in 2019.

"People talk about never being in this moment, pressure, am I ready for it? I want to take those shots," Davis told TNT.

"As part of a legacy I want those shots, I want the big-time plays."

He added: "This is what they brought me here for, make big-time plays."

The Nuggets, who trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, rallied before falling short at Walt Disney World Resort.

But Davis was full of praise for Denver, who became the first team in NBA history to come back from consecutive 3-1 series deficits to advance after stunning the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

"That's a hell of a team. They're going to keep fighting, they fought all the way to the last shot," he said.

"We know that's what they're going to do. They're a team that's proven it this entire playoff series, their entire playoff run so hats off to them.

"But we want to come here and do what we want to do."

Game 3 is on Tuesday.