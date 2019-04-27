Kerr hails 'ultimate weapon' Durant after Clippers demolition

Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant's demolition of the Los Angeles Clippers as "one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life" after the Golden State Warriors moved into the Western Conference semi-finals.

Durant registered a post-season career-high 50 points in a 129-110 victory at Staples Center, sealing the series 4-2.

Warriors head coach Kerr was full of praise for Durant, who scored 38 points in the first half to set up a semi-final series against the Houston Rockets.

"It was one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life," Kerr said. "I've seen some good ones, been around some decent players.

"He just carried us these last couple of games of the series. He's the ultimate weapon because there's no defense for Kevin.

"No matter what anybody does, he can get a good shot. And he knew we needed him badly, and he just took over the game in the first half and set a great tone."

Durant felt he could have made a bigger contribution despite racking up half a century of points.

"I scored 50 points, but I missed some good shots tonight," said the small forward.

"I feel like I could've made a few more, but I felt great, I felt great. It was a fun game, for sure."

The Warriors and the Clippers start get their semi-final battle at Oracle Arena on Sunday.