English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

NBA

Irving scores 50 points in record-setting debut but Nets lose in OT

Kyrie Irving made his Brooklyn Nets debut on Wednesday and scored 50 points in a 127-126 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving recorded the most points by a player on his team debut in NBA history.

Irving made his Nets debut on Wednesday and scored 50 points in a 127-126 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The six-time All-Star broke Kiki VanDeWeghe's record, which was set in 1984 after the German-American posted 47 points for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Irving – who also had eight rebounds and seven assists – almost finished with 52 points and the game winner but lost his balance attempting a potential winning shot against the Timberwolves.

The 2016 NBA champion swapped the Boston Celtics for the Nets in the offseason to team up with superstar Kevin Durant, who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

Irving – into his ninth NBA season – averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season.

 

 

 

Kyrie Irving
Previous Emotional Kawhi Leonard hails 'amazing' LA return
Read
Emotional Kawhi Leonard hails 'amazing' LA return after winning Clippers debut
Next 76ers too good for Celtics, Timberwolves spoil Irv
Read
76ers too good for Celtics, Timberwolves spoil Irving's memorable debut

Latest Stories