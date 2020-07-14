I'm blessed – Giannis Antetokounmpo has no issue with NBA bubble

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes any stars unhappy with their living conditions in the NBA bubble could do with a dose of perspective.

A number of players have shared social media posts of their functional quarters in Orlando as the league prepares for its restart at the end of this month.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo believes the situation represents no imposition, considering his experiences of poverty in his native Greece as a youngster.

"I'm in a situation where I'm extremely blessed and I cannot complain," he told reporters.

"Obviously, it doesn't matter where you are in life – there's always something to complain [about], there's always a problem and an issue.

"But I try to kind of not focus on that. So, as I said, my apartment in Greece, when I was younger, with my four brothers, was way smaller than the suite that I have in the hotel, so I'm just trying to enjoy the moment."

Indeed, Antetokounmpo is excited by the return to competitive action at Walt Disney World, with the Bucks resuming against the Boston Celtics on July 31.

"This is something special," he said.

"Hopefully, this pandemic never happens again so we never are able to come back in the campus, but at the end of the day, this is part of history, so just being able to be here, participate in this, I'm just trying to be in the moment, trying to enjoy every moment, trying to enjoy basketball.

"I'm happy that we're back playing basketball, something that I love doing, so there's nothing really to complain about."