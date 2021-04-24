'He's an alien' – Holiday hails red-hot Warriors star Curry

Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday labelled Stephen Curry an "alien" as the Golden State Warriors superstar continues to dazzle in the NBA.

Curry had scored at least 30 points in his previous 11 outings – the longest run by any player aged 33 or over in NBA history – before the two-time MVP's streak came to an end against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant previously held the record for successive games with at least 30 points by a player 33 or older, managing 10 in a row in 2012.

Curry's streak started with 32 points against the Chicago Bulls on March 30. Across the 11 games the three-time champion hit 78 three-pointers, also an NBA record.

"He's an alien. I don't understand. I don't understand," 2013 All-Star Holiday said on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast before Friday's clash between the Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

"I fouled him on a half-court shot when we played them [on April 6].

"I'm pretty sure he didn't even look at the rim, and he still almost made it. And they didn't call the foul.

"I'm like what is wrong with you? What do you take [laughter]? Can I get some of it please because you're insane dude."

"He's putting this in the little kids' heads, like this is OK to try," continued Holiday. "No, it's not OK to try. Only he can do this."

Dallas Mavericks veteran JJ Redick, who hosts the podcast, added: "He's on a different planet right now."

"He's tapped into something -- some transcendent level of consciousness or something," he said.