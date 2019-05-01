Harden 'bleeding from the eye' but returns against Warriors

Houston Rockets star James Harden suffered an eye injury which briefly forced him to leave Tuesday's Game-2 Western Conference semi-final showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

Harden was attempting to rebound his missed layup attempt about midway through the first quarter when Draymond Green made contact with the reigning NBA MVP's face.

Rockets guard Harden stayed down for several moments before walking off the floor and back to the locker room at Oracle Arena.

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni told TNT that Harden was "bleeding from the eye" when he left the court.

Harden was diagnosed with a cut on his left eye. He eventually returned to the Rockets' bench and re-entered the game with eight minutes remaining in the second period.

He had 12 points at half-time. Harden scored 35 points in the Rockets' 104-100 loss in Game 1.