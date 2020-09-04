Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of the Year, Zion finishes third

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been named the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year as New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson placed third.

Morant became the second Grizzlies player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Pau Gasol (2001-02) after receiving 99 first-place votes for a total of 498 points.

The second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant finished ahead of the Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn (204 points) and number one pick Williamson (140), who was hampered by a knee injury.

Morant helped the Grizzlies reach the play-in game at Walt Disney World Resort this season as he averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game.

The 21-year-old also had 15 double-doubles, while he was the only rookie this season to record two triple-doubles.

Morant joined Oscar Robertson (1960-61), Magic Johnson (1979-80), Isiah Thomas (1981-82), Damon Stoudamire (1995-96), Allen Iverson (1996-97) and Trae Young (2018-19) as one of seven rookies in NBA history to average at least 17.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game.