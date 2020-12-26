Giannis Antetokounmpo tips Bucks to provide NBA excitement after rocking Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the NBA's most exciting teams to watch after they crushed the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Milwaukee triumphed 138-99, with the 39-point margin of victory being the second largest ever at Christmas, where the league traditionally schedules a host of marquee games.

The emphatic win came despite Antetokounmpo scoring only four field goals in a 15-point display.

Khris Middleton scored a game-high 31 points including six three-pointers, but beyond the big two it is a different Bucks roster this season with Jrue Holiday, D.J. Augustin and Bobby Portis among the new arrivals.

Antetokounmpo believes the Bucks, who fell to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, are primed to produce some must-see games.

"The Milwaukee Bucks this year, we are good – we are better," Antetokounmpo said.

"We have some great guys that we added to the team.

"They are playing the right way, and once everything fits in together. We are going to be good and it is going to be fun to watch."

Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228million contract extension, the largest in league history, with the Bucks this month.

The power forward has been named NBA MVP for each of the past two seasons and is looking to become the first player to win three in a row since Boston Celtics great Larry Bird in 1986.

While he was quieter offensively against the Warriors, Antetokounmpo did have 35 points in the opener at the Boston Celtics, recording 13 rebounds in both encounters.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds in 63 games last season, helping his team to the best regular season record of 56-17.

The Bucks (1-1) return to action at the New York Knicks on Sunday.