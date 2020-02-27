Embiid set for shoulder scan, 76ers coach Brown 'unsure' over star's fitness

Joel Embiid will undergo a scan on his injured shoulder and is a doubt for the Philadelphia 76ers' clash with the New York Knicks on Thursday.

The All-Star center managed just eight minutes of Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid appeared to suffer the setback in a coming together with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic, missing two free throws shortly after, and coach Brett Brown was left in doubt over his fitness.

"I'm really sort of a prisoner to the medical people's information," Brown said, per ESPN. "I haven't checked in. I just left the team. I'm unsure, I really am unsure."

The 76ers are 9-21 on the road after their latest loss at Wells Fargo Center, in stark contrast to a home record that is the best in the league.

Brown also had to contend with the absence of Ben Simmons, out with a back injury, but felt it was a chance for someone else to step up against a struggling Cavs side.

"I feel like when you don't have Joel and you don't have Ben, it's an opportunity for others to put their hand up and declare this is who we are. It is who we are," Brown said. "I felt from that physical standpoint we were C-minus."

Embiid is averaging 23.3 points this season and peaked in Monday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, draining a career-high 49 points.