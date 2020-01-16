English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE

NBA

Doncic makes NBA history with triple-double

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made more history with his triple-double in the NBA.

Getty Images

Luka Doncic made NBA history during the Dallas Mavericks' 127-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old dominated with 25 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds as the Mavericks improved to 26-15.

Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double with at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

The Slovenian is enjoying a brilliant season to be among the NBA MVP contenders.

Doncic was averaging 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists heading into the clash with the Kings.

Luka Doncic
Previous Five things to look out for in Zion Williamson's N
Read
Five things to look out for in Zion Williamson's NBA debut
Next Magic end Lakers' streak, Rockets lose
Read
Magic end Lakers' streak, Rockets lose

Latest Stories