D'Angelo Russell suffers thumb sprain in another Warriors blow

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a sprained right thumb.

The Warriors confirmed the thumb sprain on Saturday following an MRI, with Russell to be re-evaluated in a fortnight.

Russell hurt his thumb in the third quarter of Friday's 105-100 NBA loss to the in-form Boston Celtics.

It is another blow for the Warriors, who have been ravaged by injuries during their woeful 2-11 start to the season.

Stephen Curry broke his hand in October, while fellow All-Star Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained during last season's NBA Finals.

The Warriors acquired Russell from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade after Kevin Durant's departure in free agency.

