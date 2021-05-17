Curry's 'never been better' – Warriors coach Kerr hails NBA scoring champion

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry has "never been better" after he capped a stellar regular-season NBA campaign with the scoring title.

Warriors superstar Curry added a second scoring crown to his collection thanks to his 46-point outburst in Sunday's 113-101 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry pipped Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who scored 25 points in the team's 115-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets, to the award.

Entering the regular-season finale, two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion Curry was 0.4 points per game ahead of Beal.

Curry finished the regular season with a scoring average of 32.0 points as he added to his 2016 crown, while Beal ended the campaign with 31.3 points per game.

"He's never been better, I can say that," Kerr said when asked if this was the best season of Curry's career as the Warriors secured eighth position in the Western Conference and a play-in tournament berth.

"He's been great for a long time, though, so it's hard to say he's at his best now because he's been like this for years. I think what's different this year is just the supporting cast is different.

"We've got a much younger team; he's been asked to do a lot more with this group and he's gone above and beyond what we've asked of him.

"Just an incredible season and I'll just leave it at that: He's never been better than he is right now."

Curry became the first player 33 years or older to lead the league in scoring since Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 1997-98 (35 years at end of season and averaged 28.7ppg).

Curry also joined Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.

Earlier this season, Curry claimed top spots on the Warriors' all-time scoring and assists lists, while surpassing Reggie Miller for second position on the NBA's three-pointers made standings.

Curry, who had his 11th 40-point game of the season, added: "I've been blessed to be back healthy and be able to just play night in, night out at a high level. And the work that goes into it, it pays off, and it's something that I really, really rely on, especially at this point in my career.

"As the years go on, that is the difference-maker for me. Nobody really sees it on a day-to-day [basis], but I'm really proud of what I put into it, and the team -- they know who they are -- that help me and push me and motivate me. I'm going to keep doing that until I can't anymore."