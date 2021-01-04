Curry just wanted to 'stay in the moment' on way to career-high 62 points

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry just wanted to "stay in the moment" as he approached his career-high of 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry exploded for 62 points to lead the Warriors past the Trail Blazers 137-122 in the NBA on Sunday.

The two-time NBA MVP was 18-of-31 from the field and eight-of-16 from three-point range to set a personal best.

"You try to just continue to stay humble and stay in the moment. That's the best way to approach it," Curry told NBC Sports after the game.

"It doesn't help when your team-mates are yelling at you every dead ball how many points you've got, but other than that it's just don't do anything differently, just keep being aggressive, being decisive and good things happen."

Curry was also 18-of-19 from the free-throw line as he became the first Warriors player to score 62-plus points since Rick Barry in March 1974.

Damian Lillard (32) and CJ McCollum (28) combined for 60 points for the Trail Blazers.

Curry said he enjoyed coming up against the likes of Lillard, who is a five-time NBA All-Star.

"It's always the best guys in the league, especially the point guard position, bring the best out of you," he said.

"If you're around this league long enough you kind of get to see every kind of scenario and situation and we have a lot to fight for and a huge challenge in front of us.

"They're the established team now so for a guy like him, it always brings the best out of you and I love the competition and that's kind of what it is."

The Warriors are 3-3 to begin the NBA season and Golden State face the Sacramento Kings on Monday.