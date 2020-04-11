Curry jokes with McGee: I can drop 60 points on everybody

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry jokingly said he could drop 60 points on "everybody" in the NBA.

During an Instagram Live chat with former team-mate JaVale McGee on Friday, Curry made the prediction.

McGee, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, asked the two-time NBA MVP: "What team or player on that team that you know is guarding you do you look at and be like, 'Oh yeah, I'm getting 60 tonight'?"

Curry took a moment before responding: "Everybody."

It sent McGee running wildly before the center said: "What is going on? Steph Curry just took shots at every player in the NBA."

Curry has never managed a 60-point haul, with his career-high a 54 against the New York Knicks in February 2013.

The current NBA season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.