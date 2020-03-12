Coronavirus: Kings-Pelicans clash postponed after NBA suspends season

The New Orleans Pelicans' visit to the Sacramento Kings has been postponed after the NBA suspended the season amid coronavirus fears.

The league will go into a hiatus until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That prompted the sudden postponement of the Jazz's clash at the Oklahoma City Thunder, just moments prior to tip-off midweek.

The matchup between the Kings and Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento was the last game scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the NBA said: "The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked a Utah Jazz game earlier this week".

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus and 38 deaths in the United States.

Globally, more than 126,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and 4,633 have died.