Clippers star Paul George signs contract extension

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension, the NBA franchise announced on Thursday.

George – a six-time NBA All-Star will reportedly be guaranteed as much as $226million over five years.

It is an extension of an additional four years for George, who had a player option for the 2021-22 season after joining the Clippers from the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

"As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play," said Paul. "I am so grateful to Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, Coach Ty Lue, my team-mates, and the entire Clippers organization for believing in me.

"I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success – both on and off the court – in the years ahead."

In his first season with the Clippers, George averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game and shot a career-high 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, while he became the first player in team history to score at least 30 points in his first two games.

George made five three-pointers or more in 12 games – a new franchise mark, and he nailed the most three-pointers by a Clippers player in a single postseason, with 37 in the playoffs.

Teaming up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles, George and the Clippers sensationally capitulated against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals at Walt Disney World Resort, where they squandered a 3-1 lead.

The Clippers sent five first-round draft picks, plus Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to the Thunder in exchange for 2018-19 MVP finalist George.

But George struggled to produce when it mattered most and shot the ball much worse this season when he shared the court with two-time champion Leonard. The difference was even greater during the playoffs.

With Leonard on the court in the regular season, George's field-goal percentage was 41.1 compared to 48.2 without him. During the playoffs, George boasted a 53.8 shooting percentage while Leonard was sidelined, a significant improvement on the 36.8 per cent he managed together with the former Raptors superstar.

Combined, George has a 48.8 percentage while Leonard is off the court, compared to 39.9 during the duo's time together.

"Paul is one of the best and most versatile players in the league, and he has been for about a decade," said Clippers head coach Ty Lue, who replaced Doc Rivers at the end of the season.

"He can play on or off the ball. He can score in a variety of different ways. And he can guard almost every position on the court. His skill and leadership will be integral to everything we do for many years to come. I'm thrilled we can continue to build with PG."