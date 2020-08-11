Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes dental surgery

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the Milwaukee Bucks' 114-106 NBA loss to the Toronto Raptors after undergoing dental surgery.

Antetokounmpo was a notable absentee as the Eastern Conference's top seed fell to defending champions the Raptors in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

The reigning MVP had an oral operation, with the Bucks due to conclude their regular-season campaign against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday ahead of the playoffs.

"The league has protocols as far as dealing with dental and situations like this that Giannis and our sports performance group were able to follow and adhere to," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

"Very, very fortunate the league has thought through everything. He obviously needed some attention and was able to get it and he's going to be with us today and we'll see about playing and when that's going to happen."

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Bucks this season.

The Bucks (55-16) are eyeing their first NBA championship since 1971.