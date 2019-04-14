76ers fine Amir Johnson for looking at phone during Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Amir Johnson an undisclosed amount for looking at his phone in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs first-round series.

Joel Embiid was caught along with Johnson looking at what appeared to be Johnson's phone on the bench.

76ers general manager Elton Brand issued a statement saying the organization has fined Johnson for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Brand said he had addressed the situation with Johnson, "and he understands why his actions were unacceptable. We are moving forward together with our focus now on Game 2."

Embiid said Johnson was just checking on his sick daughter, according to a report from The Athletic.

Johnson later issued a statement apologizing.

"I apologize for having my phone on the bench in today's game," the statement read. "I take full responsibility and will accept the consequences of my actions. I also apologize to my team-mates, the 76ers organization and the fans for the distraction this has caused."

Johnson was inactive for the game. Embiid was doubtful coming into the game with a knee injury, but he ultimately started and played.

He had some good moments (22 points and 15 rebounds), but Philadelphia were minus-17 with him on the floor.