Valentino Rossi moves from two wheels to four in 2022

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, who retired from motorcycling last season, will return to the track on four wheels in 2022, racing in the GT World Challenge event.

The 42-year-old will drive an Audi for the Belgian WRT team in both sprint and endurance categories.

"Everybody knows that I have always been a great car racing fan and that I have always been interested in a racing on four wheels once my MotoGP career would come to an end," said Rossi on Thursday.

"Now I am completely available to devote myself to a car racing programme at high level and with the right professional approach.

"Team WRT is the perfect fit I was looking for and I am anxious to start this new adventure with them."

Rossi's Audi will carry the same '46' number he sported in his motorcycle career.