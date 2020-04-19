Rins signs Suzuki extension

Alex Rins says he is in the "perfect place" at Suzuki after signing a new two-year contract.

Suzuki on Sunday announced that the Spaniard will stay on for the 2021 and 2022 MotoGP seasons.

The 24-year-old finished fourth in the standings last year, claiming his maiden premier-class victory in Texas and going on to secure a second at Silverstone.

Rins is confident there is more success to come whenever racing is possible, with no action able to take place so far in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "My wish was to continue with Suzuki and finally this is what I did. I believe that the project has the potential to be a winning one, I have the desire to win, and so we match perfectly.

"It's the perfect place for me, and we are working hard all together to get big results. I have always believed in the team and for this reason it was easy to get to the basic agreement very early on.

"Then we took some time to finalise the details and follow all the internal processes. Now we have to understand what's going to happen with the 2020 season, we are ready to compete at the maximum level, as we already showed in the pre-season tests.

"In this very moment the whole world is facing an unexpected situation that affects pretty much all countries and we need to be patient and see how it evolves.

"We will make ourselves ready for when we will be called to start racing, whenever this will happen."