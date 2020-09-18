MotoGP 2020: Marquez stand-in Bradl to sit out Emilia-Romagna GP

Repsol Honda rider Stefan Bradl will miss the Emilia Romagna and Rimini's Coast Grand Prix because of an arm injury.

Bradl has filled in for Marc Marquez - the six-time world champion who broke an arm in the MotoGP season opener at Jerez - but is battling ongoing issues in his own right arm.

The German competed in the first practice session at Misano but was 1.3 seconds adrift of Fabio Quartararo, who set the pace with a time of one minute and 31.271 seconds.

Following discussions with Honda, Bradl will sit out the rest of the race weekend.

"Unfortunately, I am still having problems with my right arm and I am unable to ride in a safe and consistent way," Bradl said.

"I spoke with my doctor and we performed a small operation to clean the nerve before this weekend, but when they opened the arm they saw the situation was more complicated than they first thought.

"I came to Misano with the intention of racing because my doctor told me it would be okay to race. But in this situation, I do not feel I can ride safely over a whole race, together with HRC [Honda Racing Corporation] we have decided to take the rest of the week to recover before Barcelona."

FP2 saw Brad Binder of KTM lead the way with a lap of 1:31.628.