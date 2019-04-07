MLS Review: Nani scores twice in seven-goal thriller, Rooney sent off

Nani opened his account for Orlando City with two goals and the last-gasp winner against Colorado Rapids, while Wayne Rooney saw red in DC United's big MLS loss at home to Los Angeles FC.

Recruited from Sporting CP, former Manchester United star Nani converted an 89th-minute penalty as Orlando prevailed 4-3 in a thriller for their first home win of the season on Saturday.

Nani cancelled out Kei Kamara's ninth-minute opener with a header just past the half-hour mark before Tesho Akindele put Orlando ahead two minutes later.

After an hour-long weather delay during the interval, two goals in 10 second-half minutes from Nicolas Mezquida and Cole Bassett swung the match in Colorado's favour 19 minutes from time in Orlando.

However, Orlando's Christopher Mueller equalised in the 81st minute and Nani completed the comeback thanks to his dramatic late penalty.

It was a day to forget for United after Rooney was sent off in their 4-0 demolition at the hands of LAFC, who were inspired by Diego Rossi's hat-trick.

With United already trailing 3-0 at half-time, Rooney received his first MLS red card for a dangerous lunging challenge on Los Angeles' Rossi.

"Yeah I think it was a red card," said Rooney, who initially received a caution before VAR intervened. "I've lunged. I tried to win the ball, and I’ve caught the player. I have no arguments."

Rossi took his season tally to six goals as unbeaten LAFC made it five wins from six matches to sit top of the Western Conference.

Columbus Crew continue to fly high following their 1-0 victory against 10-man New England Revolution, Toronto were held to a 2-2 draw by Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers remain winless after going down 3-0 to San Jose Earthquakes.

New York Red Bulls crashed to a third consecutive defeat after a 2-1 loss to Minnesota United, Alejandro Bedoya's 90th-minute goal saw Philadelphia Union past FC Dallas 2-1, Seattle Sounders edged Real Salt Lake 1-0, while 10-man Montreal Impact drew 0-0 away to New York City.