MLS is Back Tournament: Minnesota, Timbers win last-16 shoot-outs

Minnesota United prevailed 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out against Columbus Crew to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament, while Portland Timbers also survived spot-kicks.

Penalties were needed following a 1-1 draw after the Crew's Gyasi Zardes struck 11 minutes from the end to cancel out Robin Lod's 18th-minute opener in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

Minnesota emerged triumphant on spot-kicks, converting all five of their attempts after Tyler Miller saved Chris Cadden's penalty.

San Jose Earthquakes await Minnesota in Friday's quarter-final showdown at Walt Disney World Resort.

In Tuesday's other last-16 fixture, the Timbers were 4-2 winners on penalties against Jaap Stam's FC Cincinnati.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda broke the deadlock for the Timbers when he coolly found the back of the net from inside the six-yard box after team-mate Sebastian Blanco was left unmarked before sliding a pass to the Polish forward.

But Cincinnati restored parity after Jurgen Locadia converted an 81st-minute penalty to force a shoot-out.

Portland, though, were not to be denied as Niezgoda scored the decisive penalty after Cincinnati's Kendall Waston missed and Locadia had his attempt saved.

The Timbers will go head-to-head with New York City for a place in the semi-finals on Friday.