MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami lose again, Mueller leads Orlando

Inter Miami slumped to another defeat at the MLS is Back Tournament, while Chris Mueller lifted Orlando City on Tuesday.

In their maiden season in MLS, Inter Miami are yet to grab a point after a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union in Group A in Florida.

Kai Wagner opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the fifth minute with a low strike from just outside the area.

But Inter Miami levelled before half-time through Rodolfo Pizarro, who capped off a fine team move to make it 1-1.

Kacper Przybylko found what proved to be the winner just after the hour-mark, finishing off a blistering counter-attack with a fine strike into the bottom corner.

Making matters worse for Inter Miami as they slumped to a fourth straight loss, defender Andres Reyes was sent off deep into additional time.

Philadelphia have booked their spot in the last 16 from Group A, and Orlando City did likewise after a 3-1 win over New York City.

Mueller produced a wonderful fourth-minute finish to open the scoring before doubling the lead six minutes later.

Jesus Medina's brilliant half-volley from 20 yards brought New York City back into the game, but Tesho Akindele sealed Orlando's win with a close-range header.