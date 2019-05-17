Los Angeles FC 2 Dallas 0: Vela leads high-flying LAFC

Carlos Vela scored again as Western Conference-leading Los Angeles FC preserved their unbeaten home record with a 2-0 victory over Dallas in MLS.

Vela took his season tally to 13 goals by opening the scoring in Los Angeles on Thursday before Diego Rossi sealed the win late in the match.

LAFC broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through Vela, who curled the ball beyond Jesse Gonzalez having been played in by Eduard Atuesta.

Rossi secured victory seven minutes from the end after combining with former Hull City striker Adama Diomande.

LAFC – who have not lost any of their six home fixtures this term – extended their undefeated streak to five games as Bob Bradley's side moved five points clear of Seattle Sounders in the west.

Dallas, meanwhile, remain fifth and 13 points off the pace following a third consecutive defeat.