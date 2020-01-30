Wolves land Olympiacos winger Podence

Wolves have completed the signing of Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence for a reported fee of £17million.

The 24-year-old, who can operate on either flank, has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

Podence will be reunited with former Portugal Under-21 team-mates Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota at Molineux.

With five goals and as many assists in 27 Champions League appearances, Podence is determined to feature for Wolves in Europe's premier club competition.

"I'm very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true," he told the club's official website.

"Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I'll get to meet former team-mates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here."

Podence added: "My individual goals are to play as much as possible, help the team with goals and assists and collectively, I'd like to qualify for the Champions League.

"That is a goal that's within our reach, and I hope we can have a better season than last year."

Podence came through the academy at Sporting CP and made his debut for the Portuguese giants in 2014 before making the switch to Greece 18 months ago.