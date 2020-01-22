English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mercato

Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Tottenham rumours

Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Tottenham rumours

Getty Images

Willian Jose withdrew from Real Sociedad's squad for Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Espanyol amid reports he is set to join Tottenham.

Sociedad striker Willian Jose was initially named in Imanol Alguacil's squad, but the Brazilian pulled out of contention after asking the club to be left out until his situation is resolved.

It comes amid rumours the 28-year-old is a target for Premier League side Tottenham, who are set to be without Harry Kane until at least April after the England forward sustained a hamstring injury.

Willian Jose, who joined Sociedad in 2016, has scored eight goals in 20 LaLiga appearances this season.

Mercato Tottenham Hotspur
Previous Madrid's Odriozola loaned to Bayern for rest of th
Read
Madrid's Odriozola loaned to Bayern for rest of the season
Next

Latest Stories