Senegal's Ballo-Toure joins AC Milan

"AC Milan are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco," last season's Serie A runners-up said in a statement.

"The defender has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2025 and will be wearing the number 5 jersey."

The 24-year-old spent his youth career with Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Lille in 2017.

He played 47 times for the northern outfit before moving to Monaco in January 2019, making 74 appearances for the Riviera side.

France-born Fode played eight times for the French U21 team before opting to play for Senegal, where he has earned four caps since last March.