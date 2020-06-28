Salomon Kalou near to Botafogo move

Salomon Kalou is close to agreeing a free transfer to Botafogo, according to a member of the Brazilian club's executive committee.

Former Chelsea forward Kalou will be out of contract at Hertha Berlin at the end of June and is in talks with the Rio de Janeiro giants.

Botafogo, who have ex-Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda on their books, failed to seal a deal for Yaya Toure, who Vasco da Gama presidential candidate Leven Siano has promised to sign.

However, they are hopeful of getting a move for another former Ivory Coast international over the line soon.

"He already has the pre-contract, but he asked for just one more detail in the contract that was sent to him," Botafogo official Carlos Augusto Montenegro told SporTV.

"I think it's okay. And if no presidential candidate for Vasco appears at his house, I think that maybe he will come."

Kalou, who is in a relationship with a Brazilian, was suspended by Hertha in May after being seen on camera flouting social distancing guidelines.

Botafogo have reportedly offered the 34-year-old an 18-month contract amid interest from European clubs.