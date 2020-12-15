Rumour Has It: Eriksen prefers PSG move to Premier League

Christian Eriksen is attracting interest from Premier League clubs but the former Tottenham star reportedly only has eyes for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old could be set to leave Inter in January following an underwhelming 12-month stint with the Serie A giants.

The Denmark international has started only 12 league matches since switching from London to Milan and a number of top European clubs are said to be circling.

TOP STORY – ERIKSEN KEEN ON PSG MOVE

Manchester United have an interest in recruiting Eriksen, who has fallen out of favour with Inter coach Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal were offered the service of the former Spurs playmaker but the Gunners have other priorities, according to the English newspaper.

Despite talk about a return to England, Eriksen is said to be planning to hold out for Ligue 1 champions PSG, who may be lining up a January swoop.

ROUND-UP

- Arsenal want Stade Reims striker Boulaye Dia to solve their goalscoring issues, a report claims. Le10Sport reports the Senegal international has been identified as a Gunners target, but Everton, Marseille and Lyon are also said to be in the hunt.

- Mikel Arteta's side may also soon have another option in midfield. Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that Atletico Madrid are planning on cutting Lucas Torreira's loan arrangement short in January after the Uruguayan failed to break into Diego Simeone's team.

- Gareth Bale's future lies somewhere between Spurs and Real Madrid, according to Diario AS. The Welsh star plans to see out his contract in the Spanish capital next season if head coach Zinedine Zidane departs in the coming months. If the French coach stays, Bale may well be back in north London.