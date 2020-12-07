Rumour Has It: Dybala offered to Premier League's big six

Paulo Dybala could be set to leave Juventus – and the playmaker is eyeing the Premier League's big six.

Dybala is out of contract with the Serie A champions in 2022 but has reportedly been close to signing a new deal.

However, the Premier League could be awaiting the Argentina international.

TOP STORY – DYBALA OFFERED TO PREMIER LEAGUE'S BIG SIX

Dybala's representatives have reached out to the big six in the Premier League ahead of a possible move from Juventus next year, according to 90min.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal may be looking at the playmaker.

Dybala has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season, scoring once.

ROUND-UP

- Struggling in the Premier League, Arsenal could be making moves in January. The Daily Express reports the Premier League club could make a bid for Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in January due to Real Madrid's apparent interest in the Hungary international.

- United are monitoring Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to The Telegraph.

- Premier League giants could be set for another transfer battle. Liverpool, United and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz, who recently re-signed until 2024, claims Corriere dello Sport.

- Krzysztof Piatek may return to Serie A. TodoFichajes reports Fiorentina want the Hertha Berlin striker, who has scored seven goals in 25 Bundesliga games for the club since joining from Milan in January.

- Travian Sousa is seemingly attracting interest. 90min reports United and Liverpool are interested in the American left-back, who left Hamburg in October.