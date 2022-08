Galtier, appointed last month to replace Mauricio Pochettino, has seen the Ligue 1 champions already bring in another Portuguese international Vitinha, French defender Nordi Mukiele and young striker Hugo Ekitike.

The latest new face at the Parc de Princes, Sanches, is reunited with Galtier having worked with him at Lille.

The 24-year-old Euro 2016 winner has signed a deal extending to 2027, PSG announced in a statement.