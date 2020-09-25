Mourinho: Spurs still 'trying' in transfer market

Jose Mourinho has reiterated Tottenham remain keen on making even more additions to their squad in this transfer window.

Spurs have so far brought in four new players, having last week added Real Madrid pair Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale to a group that had already been bolstered by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty.

Inter's Milan Skriniar and Southampton's Danny Ings have also been linked to the north London club as Mourinho targets both a centre-back and a central striker that can deputise for Harry Kane.

"The market is open, we have a good squad," Mourinho told reporters.

"Can we have a better squad than we have now? Yes, we can. Is the club trying to build that balanced squad that we all want? Yes, we are trying. Let’s see if that’s possible."

That squad tinkering could include departures too, though.

Dele Alli's Tottenham future looks bleak after he was left out of the squad to face Southampton at the weekend having been hauled off at half-time in the loss to Everton.

Mourinho excluded the England international on that occasion because he felt he had too many attacking options, and he took the 24-year-old off on Thursday for Kane shortly after Shkendija had equalised in their Europa League tie.

Tottenham went on to win 3-1, and though Mourinho did not single out Alli for criticism, he bemoaned the entire team's display before Kane's introduction.

"The team didn't play very well, as a team," the Portuguese said.

"It's hard to individualise, it's hard to say player A, B or C when the reality is that the team didn't play very well.

"For the last 30 minutes, the team played well. We used the wings, we had occupation in the box, we had Harry not losing the ball, dropping back and linking the play. The team improved a lot in the last 30 minutes."

One man who does appear to have convinced Mourinho he is worthy of a starting spot moving forward is record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman was taken off at half-time against Southampton - when he was making his first start since March - but lasted 90 minutes on Thursday and earned Mourinho's praise.

"He played very well," Mourinho said of Ndombele.

"I don't have the data in my hands but I imagine our percentage of the ball was very high and when it is high he feels much more comfortable. But even without the ball he had good recovery, duels, defensive transition, it was a very positive game from Tanguy, really happy.

"Can he play on Sunday [against Newcastle United]? I’m not sure. We have to see how he reacts and recovers from it but we have so many matches coming that if a player is not able to play in the next match then he will be able to play in the next one."