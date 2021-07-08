Milan snap up Tonali

"After making 37 appearances last season he will continue to wear the rossonero jersey until June 30, 2026 (the expired loan deal included)," a Milan statement read.

The well regarded 21-year-old has four Italian caps to his name.

Last year he joined the club of his childhood idol, Gennaro Gattuso, but was generally used sparingly in a defensive role as cover for Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer.

Italian media said his not entirely convincing loan spell helped Milan capture him for less than an originally mooted 35 million euros.