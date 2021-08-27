العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Mercato

Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

By

Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

REUTERS

deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.
"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," United said in a statement.

cristiano ronaldo Manchester united Juventus
Previous Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro signs new deal thr
Read
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro signs new deal through to 2025
Next

Latest Stories

>