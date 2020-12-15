Haaland on Juventus links: I am very happy at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland says he is "very happy" at Borussia Dortmund after agent Mino Raiola hinted a move to Italy is a possibility.

The Norway international has established himself as one of Europe's leading strikers since joining Dortmund from Salzburg last January, scoring 33 goals in 32 appearances.

He consequently continues to be linked with a number of clubs, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus all tipped to make a move for the 20-year-old.

Haaland picked up the 2020 Golden Boy award on Monday and agent Raiola only added to the speculation that his client could join Serie A giants Juve.

"A stop in Italy for the world's great footballers cannot ever be counted out," he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, also revealed last week the former Salzburg star visited the Allianz Stadium in the past before deciding on a move to Dortmund.

However, the prolific striker says he has never claimed to have been close to joining Juve.

"People have said that, but I never said it. I've only been at Dortmund for a year and I'm very happy," Haaland said.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Robert Lewandowski (40) have scored more goals than Haaland in all competitions this year among players in the top five European leagues.

And Haaland would love to emulate the success of Bayern Munich's Lewandowski, who scored more than a century of goals for Dortmund in four seasons at the club.

"He is one of the best in Europe," Haaland said. "I watch him all the time and I'd love to win what he has won, to get close to his achievements."

All 10 of Haaland's Bundesliga strikes this season have come from inside the box, nine with his left foot and one with his right.

From 13 'big chances' this campaign, Haaland has scored eight times for a conversion rate of 61.54 per cent – the best of Bundesliga players to have been presented with more than 10 such opportunities this term, Andre Silva next best with 54.55 per cent.