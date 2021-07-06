Guendouzi thanks Arsenal as midfielder moves on to Marseille

Marseille have confirmed the signing of Matteo Guendouzi, who joins on a one-year loan from Arsenal with an option to buy.

The French midfielder moves to Ligue 1 to continue his career after spending the 2020-21 season out on loan at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

Guendouzi made 24 appearances during the temporary stint in Germany, scoring two goals and providing one assist as Hertha avoided relegation with a 14th-placed finish in the top tier.

Signed from Lorient in July 2018, the 22-year-old played in 82 games for Arsenal and was a regular under former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

However, Guendouzi had an altercation with Neal Maupay during a game with Brighton and Hove Albion in June 2020 that led to Mikel Arteta leaving the player out of his squad. He did not feature for the club again, with this latest move seemingly ending his time at Emirates Stadium.

Despite departing, the France Under-21international made clear he will recall fondly his time at Arsenal as he prepares to start a new chapter with Marseille.

"Thank you Arsenal, thanks for everything!" Guendouzi posted in the first of a series of tweets.

"I discovered and learned so much during my time here. It would be impossible to list everything without forgetting one memory or word… but I will never forget any minute spent with the Gunners jersey.

"I will never forget the Emirates Stadium. I will never forget the fans. I will never forget the city. I will never forget everything I've been through here. I will never forget that my only will was to defend with pride Arsenal colours.

"Thanks to all of those who believed in me during my time here, during the good and the bad moments. I can only wish the best to the club and its fans who deserve so much, trust me! Goodbye Arsenal, I will never forget you and will be a Gooner forever."

Guendouzi's arrival continues a busy offseason for Marseille. The French club had already added Cengiz Under – who was on loan at Leicester City last term – from Roma for the 2021-22 season, as well as midfielder Gerson and centre-back Leonardo Balerdi on permanent deals.