Guardiola confirms Garcia wants to leave Manchester City

Eric Garcia appears keen to leave Manchester City after telling Pep Guardiola he does not want to sign a new contract.

The defender, whose deal expires at the end of next season, has been linked with a possible move to Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Friday, manager Guardiola confirmed Garcia has turned down the opportunity of extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

"He announced to us he doesn't want to extend the contract with Manchester City," Guardiola told reporters.

"He has one more year. We want it, but he doesn't want to extend the contract."