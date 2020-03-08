Giroud: Inter move was my priority amid widespread January interest

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has confirmed a transfer to Inter was his preferred option during the January transfer window, even though he was also wanted by Lazio, Tottenham and Lyon.

Giroud was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after starting only two Premier League games this season prior to January.

The France striker ultimately remained part of Frank Lampard's Chelsea squad and has since enjoyed more regular action amid Tammy Abraham's injury troubles.

However, L'Equipe quotes the 33-year-old as telling Telefoot: "I saw myself elsewhere after experiencing six complicated months. I did everything to leave - it's true.

"Inter was the priority, and there was also contact with Lazio and Tottenham. But circumstances meant that Chelsea blocked it. It was not my choice."

Giroud also revealed he spoke to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, adding: "He did call me. I told him that I was flattered but that the priority, at the time, was Inter."

While he was disappointed not to leave Chelsea, Giroud can at least take heart from the fact he has started the club's last two Premier League games, scoring in a valuable win over Tottenham.

"After [the move did not happen], either you die or you go back to battle to win your place," he explained.

"The coach had promised me more playing time, which he did [provide]."