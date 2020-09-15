Former Chelsea star Ivanovic joins West Brom

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has completed his move to West Brom on a one-year contract.

Ivanovic, 36, has been a free agent since leaving Zenit when his contract expired at the end of the Russian Premier League season in July.

Three Premier League titles and the Champions League were among 10 trophies he won during nine successful years with Chelsea between 2008 and 2017.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world," Ivanovic, who will wear the number 20 shirt with West Brom, said after finalising his move on Tuesday.

"I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League.

"I hope I am going to be successful here. I have a lot of ambition and I want to prove a lot of things. I will give everything for the team."

The Baggies were soundly beaten 3-0 at home to Leicester City in their first match since promotion to the Premier League on Sunday and manager Slaven Bilic was glad to bring in a proven performer.

Bilic said of Ivanovic: "He is a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted in the Premier League. He ticks all the boxes for us.

"He's done everything in his career - it's been magnificent. We're delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch."

After facing Harrogate Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, West Brom are away to Everton in the top flight on Saturday.