Diego Costa makes Atletico Madrid exit

Out-of-favour striker Diego Costa has left Atletico Madrid after making just seven appearances this season.

Diego Costa has left Atletico Madrid after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract.

Costa's deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the LaLiga leaders have allowed the striker to make an early exit.

The former Spain international has made just seven appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season, scoring twice.

Atleti said in a statement on Tuesday: "Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract. The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career."

